Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 3,935,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

