Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after buying an additional 1,249,794 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

