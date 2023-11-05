SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

