Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 77.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.7% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.61 and a 200 day moving average of $399.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

