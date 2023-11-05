Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $390,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

