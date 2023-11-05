Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

