Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $652,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

