Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $652,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.