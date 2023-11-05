Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.