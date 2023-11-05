Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0502 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

