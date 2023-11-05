Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

