Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $159.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

