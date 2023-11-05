Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.