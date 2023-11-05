Second Half Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $141.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

