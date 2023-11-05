Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.23. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 11,768 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 177,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 2,961.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Security National Financial by 338.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

