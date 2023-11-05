Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.55-$4.90 EPS.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 60.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

