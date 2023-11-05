Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $40.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE ST opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

