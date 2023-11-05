Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

