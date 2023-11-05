Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

