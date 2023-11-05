Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 18,942.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.64% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA TECS opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

