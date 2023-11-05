Simplex Trading LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

