Simplex Trading LLC Invests $847,000 in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.2% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $55.58 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

