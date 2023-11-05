Simplex Trading LLC Invests $888,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,840,000. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 1,279,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 910,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 804,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME opened at $51.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

