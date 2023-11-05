Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.66 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

