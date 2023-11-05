Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 647,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 554.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

