SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,358,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

