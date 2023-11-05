SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,087 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $942,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 650.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 323.7% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

