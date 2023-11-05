SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,600 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

