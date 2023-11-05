SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.