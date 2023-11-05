SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.12, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

