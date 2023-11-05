SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $383,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $40.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

