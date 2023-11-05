SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $505,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,865 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

