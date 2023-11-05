SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

