SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWR opened at $69.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.