SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

TXN stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

