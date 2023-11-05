SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $837,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $371.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

