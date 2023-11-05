SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $327,098.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,446 shares of company stock worth $921,267 over the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.48 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

