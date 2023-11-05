Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $129,090.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

