SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,370.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 265,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 133.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 240,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 145.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.