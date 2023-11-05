SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,826 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.10% of SouthState worth $104,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 509,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

