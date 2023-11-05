Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.65. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 2,935 shares.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 34.35% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.