SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Trading 1.3% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.51. 477,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 405,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.