SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $38.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

