SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.79. 8,530,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,522. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.66 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

