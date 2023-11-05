SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.