SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Nov 5th, 2023

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $286,514,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. 4,337,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

