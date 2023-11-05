Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 323,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,944,000.

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 438,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

