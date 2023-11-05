SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SSR Mining worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after acquiring an additional 198,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,422,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 695,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $12.25 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

