SSR Mining Inc. (SSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.67.
SSR Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.