SSR Mining Inc. (SSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.67.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

