Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.48.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,995,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

