Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

STWD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.64. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.71%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

